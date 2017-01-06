Cody is a Belgian Malinois. He is nine months old and neutered. His caretakers say he is a sweet boy but he is still a puppy so he has lots of energy for playing at the park. He is good with kids and other dogs. He is ready to go to his "fur"ever home.

His Intake number is 328010. His reference picture number is 0748.

Paco is a domestic short-hair neutered male. He is four years old. His caretakers say he is very sweet and gets along with other cats. He is litter-box trained and can't wait to find his "fur"ever home.

His intake number is 327456. His reference picture number is 0601.

All dog and cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies) and a free veterinarian check-up. All cats/kittens, pitbulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional).

To adopt either of these pets, contact Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) at 951-674-0618. The shelter is located at 33751 Mission Trail in Wildomar. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter offers animals for adoption as well as providing animal control and spay/neuter services.

• AFV has a spay and neuter clinic and also offers vaccinations and microchip implants at the old shelter location, 29001 Bastron Ave. in Lake Elsinore. It is open Mondays and Thursdays only. For an appointment, call 951-674-7729 (SPAY) or 951-374-3491.

• Residents can help save animals that would otherwise be put down by providing temporary housing through AFV's foster program.

Visit animalfriendsofthevalleys.com to view available animals, for more information or to make a gift that can be designated for litter or canned wet food with a personal note in the section provided, or call 951-471-8344. AFV wishes to thank everyone for their help with supporting homeless animals.