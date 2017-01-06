The beginning of the year is not only a time to look to the future but it's an apt time to reflect on the changes and revisit some of the things that happened in the community over the past 12 months.

Last week, The Friday Flyer featured part one of Year in Review with a look back at some of the things that happened in the community from January to April 2016. This week, The Friday Flyer features part two of a Year in Review and will look back at things that happened in the community from May to August 2016. Next week, the Year in Review wraps up with a look back at things that happened from September through December 2016

May

On May 1, 101 women attended the 3rd annual “100 Women Strong” luncheon in Canyon Lake. The group was started in 2014 by Canyon Lakers Liz Murphy, Becky Ness and Debra Kipp. Their idea was simple: 100 women would donate $100 each to local charities in need. Over the past three years, the group has raised over $30,000 to create change in the local community.

At the POA's May 3 Regular Session Board Meeting, the Board approved replacing the outdated play equipment at Sunset Beach park with a new “nature” themed playground.

A small fire broke out on a hillside behind Station 60 and Snow Water Pl., off Vacation Dr., on the evening of Wednesday, May 4. According to a report by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire, five engine crews responded to the two-acre blaze and doused it within about 25 minutes.

The gloomy weather, with periods of rain, on May 7 didn't deter ShowCal Skiers from putting on their first show of the season at the North Ski Area. Light sprinkles greeted the three-man barefoot show opener, then rained on the girls' ballet line.

Residents heading out early Sunday morning, May 8, on Railroad Canyon Rd. were turned back at Canyon Hills Rd. due to an early morning crash that split a car in half and claimed the life of Joseph Paul Castro Jr., a 19 year old Murrieta Mesa graduate.

The Canyon Lake Bassmasters held their annual Jr. Bassmasters Tournament on May 8. The top four are moved to the State Championship at Lake Skinner on May 29. The top tournament winner was Casey Perkins with a total weight of 7.36 pounds. Rounding out the top four were Jake Nelson in 2nd, Bryan Murphy in 3rd and Nick Van Dyke in 4th.

On May 12, Joline and Sherman Terry celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at their Canyon Lake home.

Cub Scout Pack 346 celebrated the anniversary of Scouting on March 13 with a science fiction-themed banquet that included guests from the Klingon Assault Group (KAG) and the 501st Legion. Many of the Scouts achieved their rank in time to be awarded at the event.

On May 13, the 9ers Golf Club held a progressive dinner during which scholarships were presented to two Canyon Lake students. The first scholarship award of $2,500 was awarded to Hunter Newlin. The second scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Tanner Shuman.

The Canyon Lake Tennis Club held its annual Palm Desert weekend at the Shadow Mountain Resort May 13 to 15. The weekend included member tennis tournaments on Saturday and Sunday, along with a cocktail party, potluck and fun at the pool.

On May 14, the Canyon Lake Yacht Club held its annual lake cleanup. There were four pontoon boats carrying Yacht Club members who picked up debris from the East Bay and Main Lake.

On May 12, Dale Welty and Paul Queen were elected to the POA Board of Directors. Dale received 1,068, Paul received 912 votes.

On May 20, Jon Evans won the Men's Golf Club's 2016 President's Cup . Jim Paulis was runner-up.

Between May 16 to 20, alum treatments were going on in the Main Lake, East Bay and North Ski Area.

On May 21, Margie Zingg was crowned Ms. Elegant Lady 2016 at the Miss Canyon Lake Scholarship Pageant. Hannah Graham was crowned Miss Canyon Lake.

The Canyon Lake Choraleers held their “We Sing Broadway” Spring Concert at the Lodge on May 22.

Judy and Jerry Swift celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary over Memorial Day weekend by taking their children and grandchildren on a cruise to Ensenada.

Also in the month of May, the Canyon Lake Tennis Club delivered two checks of $500 each to the tennis programs at Temescal Canyon High School and Elsinore High School.

June

In June 2016, Pack, Wrap and Post in the Towne Center celebrated 21 years as a contract post office and 30 years in business.

At its June meeting at Roadrunner Park, the Canyon Lake Yacht Club awarded a $1,000 scholarship to life-long resident, Alexa McKee.

On June 3, children in “Miss Ginny” Furnish's Preschool Craft and Story Time program at the Canyon Lake Library celebrated Sesame Street and Oscar's birthday with stories, songs, dancing and making Cookie Monster crafts.

Canyon Lakers Kathy and Bob Faught celebrated their 50 wedding anniversary on June 4.

On June 7, the POA Board held its first Regular Session Board Meeting with new Directors Dale Welty and Paul Queen and returning Directors Bruce Yarbrough, Eric Spitzer and Ted Horton.

June 7 was the first Taco Tuesday of 2016. The event drew hundreds of people to the Lodge and Sunset Beach.

Canyon Lake residents and the San Bernardino City Fire Department were mourning the loss of one of their own on June 9 when resident and firefighter John Ruppert succumbed to his injuries after being electrocuted while doing a routine maintenance check on a houseboat.

On June 9, 16 Canyon Lake women participated in a double elimination pickleball tournament. It was the first time playing pickleball for most of the ladies. The team of Inga Loy and Cathy Buell won the gold medal, the team of Barbara Lewis and Kristey Bucky won the silver and taking the bronze was the team of Beverly Willard and Lesa Gallagar.

The Canyon Lake Fine Arts Guild attempted to answer the liveliest debate in rock history: which band was the greatest, the Beatles or the Stones? Nobody was sure if the debate was settled at the June 10 concert, but it really didn’t seem to matter. The enthusiastic audience witnessed the most infamous rivalry that has never played out.

The 2016 Women's Golf Club Championship Tournament was played June 14. The overall Club Champion was second-time winner Inga Loy. She had a score of 268, one stroke over her closest competitor.

Marine Patrol saved a boat that was taking on water and slowly sinking on East Bay's main channel on June 20.

June 20 was the first day of summer and the first day of the Canyon Lake Library's Summer Reading Program. The program is designed to prevent "summer slide," a loss of vocabulary and learning abilities over the summer.

June 26, Canyon Lake Coed Softball's “Team Rehab” placed 1st in their division and won their fourth Coed Softball League Championship.

The Wakeboard Club hosted a Learn to Ride Day for the community on June 26 at the North Ski Area.

AMR and paramedics from Fire Station 5 in Quail Valley saved the life of resident John Lewis on June 28. John's heart had stopped beating for nearly 30 minutes. The responders worked on him until he arrived in the emergency room. To date, he suffers no ill effects from the incident.

July

The July 4 fireworks show brought thousands of visitors to Canyon Lake. Once again, the fireworks show did not disappoint. Many people around town and on social media called it "the best ever!"

The Tennis Club held its Fiesta Doubles Tennis Tournament on July 9. Team D winners were Jennifer Kries, Peggy Basubas, Terry Wesseln, Jimmie Aguilar, Jason Perkins, Julie Lessley, Phil Hawgood, Debby Gagnon, Jenny Elliot and Russ Muscarella.

The Canyon Lake Junior Golf Camp was held July 11 to 15. Participants found themselves running an obstacle course, dribbling a soccer-sized ball with their feet, learning to swing a golf club while standing in a hula hoop, and many other games and skills lessons during the annual event. There were 164 youths who participated.

Canyon Laker Sara Price, a successful multi-championship professional motocross and UTV racer, was the first woman to compete in the SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks. She made her debut during the Honda Indy Toronto July 15 to 17 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On July 22 to 24, the youth of Canyon Lake Community Theatre delighted audiences with their talent, energy and enthusiasm as they presented the 2016 production of "Wonderland," an adaptation of Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland."

On July 23, NBC4 Southern California/KNBC and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles/KVEA partnered with Animal Friends of the Valleys along with more than 55 other animal shelters in hundreds of cities and communities throughout Southern California for its annual “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption campaign.

Longtime Canyon Lake residents Bill and Louise Stevenson celebrated 70 years of marriage on July 28.

Grammy-winning singer Suzy Bogguss performed at the Lodge on July 30.

August

The Association announced in August 2016 that longtime General Manager Christopher Mitchell, CPA, CCAM, resigned from his position serving the Canyon Lake Property Owners Association to pursue a new career opportunity. Chris had worked for the Association since 2011 and served as General Manager for more than three years,

In the August 5 issue of The Friday Flyer, Joe Landin was featured as one of the "101 People who make a Difference in Canyon Lake." Joe is a 27-year resident of Canyon Lake and was part of the committee that started the first Canyon Lake Car Show in 2006. That same year Joe founded the Canyon Lake Car Club for which he's been president of for the past 10 years.

Pepe's in the Towne Center hosted a “Hands for Amy” fundraiser for resident Amy Martinez on August 6. Funds raised went towards the purchase of Amy's hand prosthetics.

Canyon Laker Norman Xiong won the Junior PGA Championship on August 12, earning a spot on the Junior Ryder Cup team.

Members of the Canyon Lake Car Club participated in the Big Bear Fun Run Car Show in Big Bear on August 13 and 14.

On August 19 the City announced that Jordan Ehrenkranz, Larry Greene, Randall P. Bonner, George Middle and David Eilers had submitted paperwork and qualified to run for City Council.

On August 20, 46 members of the Yacht Club boarded seven boats to cruise the Main Lake for the club's 13th annual Moonlight Cruise.

Dana Coolbaugh was crowned Mermaid Queen at the Woman's Club 2nd annual Mermaid Festival. The community-wide event was held at Indian Beach on August 22.

Nicole Allen and Kierra Kollack took 1st place in the annual Canyon Lake Cardboard Boat Race on August 22.

Canyon Lake resident Melissa Vogel appeared on the ABC game show "$100,000 Pyramid" on August 21.

During the week of August 24 to 30, high temperature in Canyon Lake was 103 degrees, low temperature was 59 degrees and lake temperature was 84 degrees.

Nearly 100 Canyon Lakers escaped the high temperatures of Canyon Lake in late August for the 8th annual Pismo Golf Getaway. The event was a four-day getaway with a two-day tournament.

The Friday Flyer publisher Chuck Golding announced at the end of August that a changeover was taking place at the The Friday Flyer as editor Sharon Rice announced her retirement and turned the reins over to new editor Donna Ritchie. Sharon is now happily remarried and living in Baja, Mexico.