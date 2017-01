Sixty-three seniors rang in the New Year with a celebration at the Senior Center. Appetizers started the fun at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, dessert, dancing and a New Year's Eve toast.

New Year's Eve Party Chair Marjean Marich says, "Our DJ Rob Robinson really started us off well and kept the music, singing and dancing going strong all evening! The countdown and champagne toast started our New Year at 10 p.m. Everyone I talked to agreed that is was one of our best parties!