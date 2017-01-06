Canyon Lake

January 6, 2017 Edition ›  City Connection

Programs happening at the library in January

Monday, January 9, 11 a.m. – Toddler Story Time for children 3 and under

Friday, January 13, 11:30 a.m. – Miss Ginny’s Story Time with stories, music and craft

Friday, January 13, 4:30 p.m. – Perks of Being in a Book Club (Teen Book Club)

Saturday, January 14, 10 to 11 a.m. – Roots to Grow tutoring and S.A.T. preparation

Monday, January 16, – Closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Saturday, January 21, 10 to 11 a.m. – Roots to Grow tutoring and S.A.T. preparation

Monday, January 23, 11 a.m. – Toddler Story Time for children 3 and under

Friday, January 27, 4:30 p.m. – Teen Advisory Board, new members welcome

Friday, January 27, 11:30 a.m. – Miss Ginny’s Story Time with stories, music, and craft

Saturday, January 28, 10 to 11 a.m. – Roots to Grow tutoring and S.A.T. preparation

Monday, January 30, 4 p.m. – Family Movie Night

