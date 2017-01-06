The ski clubs invites residents to grab their wakeboard, waterski, showski, wakeskate, swivel ski, jumpers, hydrofoil or trick skis and head over to Sunset Beach on Saturday, January 7, at 9 a.m. for the annual Polar Bear Day. Boats and crews will be provided.

Participants will “feel the thrill of the chill” as they brave the chilly water temperatures wearing swim suits and ski vests only during their ride; then warm up afterward on the beach with a barbecue, hot drinks and a warm fire.

Residents who choose not to brave the chilly water are encouraged to cheer on the “polar bears” from Sunset Beach and lakefront homes and decks.

This event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The rides around the lake throughout the day are free. Rides that include an official Polar Bear Day T-shirt and lunch are only $20 per person. Pre-registration is not required.

For more information, contact Debbie Sacks at 951-252-4766 or visit the club's website at www.canyonlakeskiclub.com.