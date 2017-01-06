During the holidays the Canyon Lake Lioness and Lions Clubs donated checks to H.O.P.E. food bank in Lake Elsinore. Picture are Lion/Lioness Joanna Spiller and Lioness Lois Bevins presenting Steve Falk with Checks from both clubs. Also pictured are Lioness Ginger Harris, LaRue McNamara, Nancy Coughlin, Lois Bevins and high school volunteer Brianna Payton with Steve Falk. These five volunteers spent two hours working at H.O.P.E. helping to pass out food to those in need.

Also, just before Christmas Lioness members took a great many toys to Cops for Kids at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station. Several toys were also donated by Rose Hanover's bunco group. Pictured wit Captain Leonard Hollingsworth are Lioness Laverne Cann, Linda Kamashian, Joanna Spiller, Barbara Weatherman, Kay Nicholl and Maureen Locken.