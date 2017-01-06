The Canyon Lake Lions Club is asking for anyone with eyeglasses that are no longer being used to help others by giving the gift of sight. Residents can drop off new and used glasses at the Country Club or at Pack, Wrap and Post in the Towne Center. There are donation boxes at both of these locations.

The Lions Club collects used eyeglasses and delivers them to regional Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centers where volunteers clean, sort by prescription strength and package the glasses. The recycled glasses are then distributed to people in need in developing countries where they will have the greatest impact.

The Canyon Lake Lions Club is one of more than 40,000 Lions Club with 1,300,000 members in 208 countries. The international organization is the largest service organization and is be known for its work with people who are sight or hearing impaired.

It was at a convention in Cedar Point, Ohio in 1925 that Helen Keller challenged the Lions to become "Knights of the Blind." In recent years, the Lions have taken on concern for the victims of diabetes and drug and alcohol abuse.

The clubs charitable funds are raised through White Cane Day, a Country Breakfast and a Pro-Am Charity Golf Tournament. The club's operation expenses are covered by member dues so that 100 percent of the monies collected from the public are used for charitable purposes. Men and women interested in helping the less fortunate while having fun doing it are invited to join. The Canyon Lake Lioness Club meets monthly on the second Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge.

For more information about Lions Recycle for Sight, visit www.lionseyes.org or www.californialionsfriendsinsight.org. For more information about the Canyon Lake Lions Club, call Lions Club President Bob Hurst at 951-233-0355 or Membership Chair LaRue McNamara at 951-244-6470.