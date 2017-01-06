Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) is seeking donations of food and kitty litter. According to AFV representatives, supplies are low and they are looking for a few items to replenish their daily supplies.

The shelter is in need of dry Iams and Peigree for puppy and adult dogs and dry Iams for kittens and adult cats. The shelter also needs donations of kitty litter, laundry detergent, bleach, oversized garbage cans, 34-gallon black trash bags and velour blankets. For cash donations, visit www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com and click on "Donate Today."

AFV provides animal control services for Canyon Lake. The following are some of the services they offer:

· Dog Licensing: In accordance with state law and Canyon Lake ordinances, all dogs over the age of 4 months must be vaccinated against rabies and licensed. Licenses can be purchased at the shelter, 33751 Mission Trial, Wildomar, Monday through Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Licensing Fees:

1 year – altered dog: $15; unaltered dog: $50

2 year – altered dog: $20; unaltered dog: $100

3 year – altered dog: $25; unaltered dog: $150

Senior (60-plus) with altered dog – 1 year: $8; 2 years: $10; 3 years: $12

· Low Cost Vaccinations – AFV offers low cost vaccinations at their Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic in Lake Elsinore Monday through Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Rabies vaccinations are available “at cost” for only $6. Cat and dog vaccinations are both available at low cost.

· Microchipping – Canyon Lake and AFV have partnered to offer Canyon Lake residents $5 microchips for their pets while funds are available. Residents should go to the shelter in Wildomar, 33751 Mission Trail, for microchips. One must show proof of residency. Note: $5 microchips are available at the shelter, not the clinic.

· Low Cost Spay/Neuter – AFV offers easy access to high quality, low cost spay/neuter services. The AFV Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic, 29001 Bastron Ave., is open Monday through Friday.

· Stray Dogs – AFV has provided a dog kennel that is set up at the Operations Yard by the North Gate. If you find a dog running at large and can safely pick up the animal, you can place the dog in the kennel and notify Community Patrol. Community Control will contact AFV for pick up.

Animal Friends of the Valleys can be reached at 951-674-0618; after hour emergencies 951-506-5069.