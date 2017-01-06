Friends of the Canyon Lake Library provide organized support to the library. Income for Friends of the Library is derived from contributing members, donations from other clubs, fundraisers and an ongoing book sale.

Funds currently are being use to purchase periodicals and bestsellers and to provide materials for children's programs.

Friends of the Library contribute to the Canyon Lake Library on a need and availability basis for such items as donation of books, tapes, videos, children's programs and crafts. Speakers and other special programs offered to the community by Friends of the Library are announced in The Friday Flyer.

Library Manager Sandra Brautigam says, "One advantage of the Canyon Lake Library is its Friends of the Library organization." Sandra says she has worked in libraries without friends organizations and the difference if profound. She notes Friends of the Canyon Lake Library bring a community support that is invaluable both to the Library and to the community. The word-of-mouth support helps reach community members who do not know there is a library or who may have a use for a particular service or program.

For more information, call 951-244-9181.36