Residents are invited to attend the next City Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The agenda will be available the Thursday prior to the meeting at cityofcanyonlake.org. Meetings are televised live at Time Warner Channel 29 and Verizon Channel 39.

Any person wishing to address the City Council at its monthly meeting on any matter within the jurisdiction of the City, whether or not it appears on the monthly agenda, is asked to complete a “Speaker Request Form” available on the back counter.

The completed form is to be submitted to the City Clerk prior to an individual being heard by the City Council. The City Council has adopted a time limitation of three minutes per person. If commenting on an agenda item, comments will be heard at the time that particular item is scheduled on the agenda.

Please note that, for anyone addressing the City Council on items not on the agenda, the Brown Act does not allow discussion of such items. Therefore, the City Council may only do the following; refer the matter to staff, ask for additional information or request a report back, or give a very limited factual response.