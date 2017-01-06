Margarite is a black unaltered Terrier Mix. She is 10 months old. Her caretakers say she is a very spunky girl with lots of energy. She loves to play outside and fetch the ball. She is good with dogs and kids. Margarite needs to be fixed before going to her "fur"ever home. Her Intake number is 326553. Her reference picture number is 1978.

Natalie is a three-year-old domestic short hair spayed female. Her caretakers say she is a sweet girl who is litter-box trained and gets along with other cats. Natalie can't wait to find her "fur"ever home. Her intake number is 326529. Her reference picture number is 0484.

All dog and cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies) and a free veterinarian check-up. All cats/kittens, pitbulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional).

To adopt either of these pets, contact Animal Friends of the Valleys at 951-674-0618. The shelter is located at 33751 Mission Trail in Wildomar. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter offers animals for adoption as well as providing animal control and spay/neuter services.

· AFV has a spay and neuter clinic and also offers vaccinations and microchip implants at the old shelter location, 29001 Bastron Ave. in Lake Elsinore. It is open Mondays and Thursdays only. For an appointment, call 951-674-7729 (SPAY) or 951-374-3491.

· Residents can help save animals that would otherwise be put down by providing temporary housing through AFV's foster program.

Visit animalfriendsofthevalleys.com to view available animals, for more information or to make a gift that can be designated for litter or canned wet food with a personal note in the section provided, or call 951-471-8344. AFV wishes to thank everyone for their help with supporting homeless animals.