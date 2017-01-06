"I can't believe it has been one year already," says Koolboy of the Funk Fitness exercise class he started in Canyon Lake a year ago.

Funk Fitness is celebrating its one year anniversary with a celebration at the Sports Stop on Friday, January 6, at 8:30 p.m.

Funk Fitness is a one hour cardio dance class taught to old school funk music. It combines non-complex moves to popular funk music from the 70s and 80s, such as Rick James, Cameo and Earth Wind and Fire..

Funk Fitness was created by Koolboy (real name Zuakolii Riddle), a Canyon Lake resident, fitness instructor, professional dancer and DJ. He created Funk Fitness back in 2009 and has taught it throughout southern California. Koolboy moved to Canyon Lake in 2015 and started teaching Funk Fitness to Canyon Lake residents four months later.

Koolboy says, "The dance workout program helps to burn calories through routines that feel more like fun rather than a workout. No previous dance experience is necessary; its more about getting your heart rate going and burning calories. If you like to dance then this class is for you!"

Funk Fitness is taught in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. and on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. The class is open to all ages. Previous participants have ranged from ages 10 to 70. The cost is $35 for five classes; $70 of 11 classes. The first class is free for first time participants. Classes can be purchased at Member Services at the POA office.

"Not only does Funk Fitness have health benefits, but it's a great way to meet new people in the community. Studies show that participating in dance in a social setting helps to create an atmosphere where people draw on each other's "positive energy." It's far more than just a workout, it helped for a "Funk Fitness family."

Koolboy, who began dancing at the age of five, is a hip hop poplock dancer who has worked with many popular West Coast rappers, including Snoop Dog and Kendrick Lamar. Poplocking is a form of urban dance that originated in California in the late 70's. It involves rhythmic contractions of the dancer's muscles to the beat of funk music. Koolboy has appeared in more that 200 music videos and, in 2008, made history as the first dancer to receive an award at the West Coast Hip Hop Music Awards.

For more information about Koolboy or Funk Fitness, contact Koolboy at 310-409-3754 or poplockluv@gmail.com.