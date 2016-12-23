An Old Fashioned Christmas was the theme of the Canyon Lake Travel Club’s annual holiday party. A spokesperson for the club said 138 members and guests attended.

Attendees enjoyed cocktails while Bert Barbay took professional Christmas Card photos and a group from the Canyon Lake Choraleers wandered through the crowd harmonizing as they delighted all by singing favorite Christmas Carols. Dinner choices included sliced grilled sirloin or pistachio encrusted salmon followed by chocolate lava cake.

Resident DJ Mike Shroyer of Good Time Entertainment worked his magic with lighting on the walls and tables and played the music that brought the dancers to their feet all night long. Tables were arranged so that a wide open dance floor down the middle of the room brought out even the most timid of dancers to move to the beat. Marlene Cathro says, "Debbie Stiffler and Bonnie Carnagey are to be congratulated for their abilities to put on a perfect party."

The professional photos and snapshots of the party can been seen at www.canyonlaketravelclub.org.