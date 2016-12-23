Canyon Lake seniors are counting down to New Year's Eve when the Senior Center will host a party for the 55 years and older bunch. The Semi-formal catered dinner-dance will take place at the Senior Center on Saturday, December 31, from 6 to 11 p.m. with a New Year celebration and champagne toast at 10 p.m.

This event includes a sit-down dinner, party favors and a champagne toast. A DJ will provide the entertainment for the evening.

"The New Year's Eve dinner-dance is an amazing event for seniors! Everyone who comes wishes it could last longer," says Marjean Marich.

Tickets cost $28 per person. Seating is limited to 63 people. Early reservations are recommended. Tickets went on sale at Member Services at the POA office on Monday, December 5. For more information, contact Marjean Marich at marjeanm@me.com.