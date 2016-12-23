Canyon Lake

Weather Conditions

52° F

Cloudy

December 30, 2016 Edition ›  Letters

Thank you CLAMS

Article
Print

Editor, The Friday Flyer:

I want to thank all the girls from the Canyon Lake Association of Women (CLAWS) bunco group for the great response for toys. They go above and beyond with their gifts. A big thanks and a Happy New Year!

Rose Hanover

More Stories
Most Popular
Sections

POA News

City Connection

Chamber Notes

Movie Reviews by Reel People

Teen Talk

Letters

Near and Far with The Friday Flyer

Announcements

Golf News

Club News

Cook's Corner

News Briefs

Out and About in Canyon Lake