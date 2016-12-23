Riverside County Sheriff's Perris Station Sgt. Ralph Rico provided the following report of arrests that occurred in the City of Canyon Lake from November 18 to December 18, 2016. Residents are reminded these reports represent arrests of suspects and not convictions of a crime.

November 18, 2016 – Driving Under the Influence – Railroad Canyon Rd. and Canyon Lake Dr., Canyon Lake – CN-163230002 – 8:02 a.m. – John Allan Latiolias, 38 years, was arrested for driving under the influence.

November 19, 2016 – Outstanding Felony Warrant – 31800 block of Railroad Canyon Rd., Canyon Lake – CN-163240004 – 12:58 p.m. – Demetrus Anthony Williams, 31 years, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

November 22, 2016 – Spousal Abuse – 23000 block of Giant Fir Pl., Canyon Lake – CN-163270010 – 8:36 p.m. – Rita Ella Bendlin 69 years, was arrested for spousal abuse.

November 25, 2016 – Driving Under the Influence – Canyon Lake Drive and Santa Maria Dr., Canyon Lake – CN-163300006 – 9:33 p.m. – Drake D Rainier 25 years, was arrested for driving under the influence.

November 29, 2016 – Possession of Illegal Drugs – Cinnamon Teal Dr., and Continental Dr., Canyon Lake – CN-163340005 – 5:00 p.m. – Robert Wayne Johnson, 48 years, was arrested for possession of illegal drugs.

December 4, 2016 – Outstanding Felony Warrant – 22200 block of Village Way, Canyon Lake – CN-163390014 – 4:50 p.m. – Joshua Allen Remer, 42 years old, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

December 7, 2016 – Violation of Domestic Violence Court Order – 22400 block of Lighthouse Dr., Canyon Lake – CN-163420009 – 1:54 p.m. – Bobby Jason Horgan, 45 years, was arrested for violation of a domestic violence court order.

December 11, 2016 – Vehicle Theft – Railroad Canyon Rd., and Sorrel Lane, Canyon Lake – CN-163460012– 6:59 p.m. – Brandi Chambray Mosher 23 years, was arrested for vehicle theft.

December 13, 2016 – Vehicle Theft – 30500 block of Wood Duck Pl., Canyon Lake – CN-163480004– 2:13 p.m. – Jill Delane Portwood, 46 years old, was arrested for vehicle theft.