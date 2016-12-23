Canyon Lake

Weather Conditions

52° F

Cloudy

December 30, 2016 Edition ›  City Connection

Public Safety meeting open to citizens

Article
Print

Residents are invited to attend the meetings of the City's Public Safety Committee. The public will hear reports on Police, Fire, Code Enforcement, Special Enforcement, Emergency Preparedness and Animal Services.

The meetings are held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on the last Wednesday of every month. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. in March, June, September and December and at 9 a.m. all other months.

The December 28 Public Safety Committee Meeting has been rescheduled to January 25, 2017. The meeting is held at City Hall in the Council Chamber at 9 a.m.

More Stories
Most Popular
Sections

POA News

City Connection

Chamber Notes

Movie Reviews by Reel People

Teen Talk

Letters

Near and Far with The Friday Flyer

Announcements

Golf News

Club News

Cook's Corner

News Briefs

Out and About in Canyon Lake