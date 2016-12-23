Space: the final frontier! So, expect the heavily fortified enemy to be defeated by an unsung hero leading the outnumbered troops. Then again, sometimes there is a very original movie; this one is called "Passengers." Staring two of the biggest names in Hollywood, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt earn their payday and then some.

The story by Jon Spaihts (“Dr. Strange”) stimulates the imagination with a practical concept of commercial space travel, challenging the spirit of human survival and a timeless romantic drama set in motion by the most provocative moral ethical issue seen in recent memory. Somehow, director Morten Tyldum (“Imitation Game”) assembles the pieces into an audience-pleasing two plus hours of popcorn entertainment.

To be clear, there are some that cannot and will not get past the moral dilemma. But give credit to Spaights who addresses the matter head on and allows the characters as well as the audience to cuss and discuss the issue ad nauseam. Just as important, given the circumstances, is how or if the matter can even be worked out.

The Starship Avalon is on its 120-year voyage to a distant planet called, "Homestead Colony II." As luxurious and unsinkable as the Titanic, this 5,000 passenger “cruise ship” suffers a malfunction in a sleep chamber. The hibernation pod of Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) opens prematurely and he is stranded 90 years from his destination, with no means of assistance, other than Arthur (Michael Sheen), a robotic yet affable bartender.

As a trained mechanical engineer, Jim methodically attempts to resolve the situation. For over a year, he makes the most of his loneliness with cuisine and recreational activities. Eventually, he resigns himself to his fate and sinks into a deep state of depression. When another passenger, Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence), is also awakened, Jim is grateful for the company but deeply conflicted knowing her fate is sealed as well.

The movie is produced as a big sci-fi survival thriller, but examines the human condition with two very desperate people. It's not as analytical as "The Martian," hopelessly forsaken as "Moon," or cryptically esoteric as “2001” or "Interstellar." These are two stars that shine on the big screen alone and even brighter together.

In this love/hate relationship, Pratt and Lawrence add “gravity” to their characters with a range of anxiety, empathy, and outrage. Aurora realizes, "We are the last two people I'd expect to get together and here we are the last two people." After a year together, she adds, "For two unlucky people we are pretty lucky. "

We know what we should do in this situation, but as in a “Twilight Zone” episode, we ask ourselves, "What would we really do?" Interestingly, the moral issues rise more prominently than the typical, "Houston, we have a problem!" As a crewman (Laurence Fishburne) is then awakened, a whole new set of problems and opportunities arise.

The sets and camerawork are magnificent as we feel we're onboard this seemingly ill-fated voyage, walking in space and solving life's problems. Originally set to star Keanu Reeves and Rachel McAdams, Pratt and Lawrence make a case to be cast together again sooner rather than later. In this feature, Pratt has the leading role, but paid $12 million, while Lawrence enjoyed a $20 million paycheck. You've come a long way Baby!

“Passengers” is 116 minutes and rated PG-13 for sexuality, nudity, action and peril. As these travelers were expecting to hibernate 120 years in space pods, it's not coincidental that Spaight named Lawrence's character Aurora, the same as Sleeping Beauty. As in any fairy tale, they try desperately to create the best from the worst.

It would be something to experience commercial space travel during our lifetime. If so, why not demand luxury accommodations? The story challenges us as individuals to overcome the worst circumstances and to decide our own fate when we can. Most of all, we must learn that it's forbidden fruit that creates so many jams.

Ron's Rating: B+ Leigh's Rating: A