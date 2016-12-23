Canyon Lake resident “Koolboy” performed on stage with legendary rap artist Warren G at the Snoop Dogg Puff Puff Pass Tour at Storm Stadium in Lake Elsinore on Friday, December 9. Several Canyon Lake residents attend the concert, which included performances by Snoop Dogg and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

Koolboy, whose real name Zuakolii Riddle, is a professional DJ and poplock dancer who has performed in more than 200 music videos. He was the first dancer in history to receive the West Coast Reunion Honors “Legend” award.

Koolboy currently DJ's “Funk Fridays” at The Sports Stop and teaches "Funk Fitness," a cardio dance class, every Tuesday and Thursday in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge.