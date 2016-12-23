Canyon Lake

Weather Conditions

52° F

Cloudy

December 30, 2016 Edition ›  Announcements

Koolboy performs on stage with rap artist Warren G.

Koolboy and Warren G. after their stage performance at Storm Stadium. Credit: Koolboy
Article
Print

Canyon Lake resident “Koolboy” performed on stage with legendary rap artist Warren G at the Snoop Dogg Puff Puff Pass Tour at Storm Stadium in Lake Elsinore on Friday, December 9. Several Canyon Lake residents attend the concert, which included performances by Snoop Dogg and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

Koolboy, whose real name Zuakolii Riddle, is a professional DJ and poplock dancer who has performed in more than 200 music videos. He was the first dancer in history to receive the West Coast Reunion Honors “Legend” award.

Koolboy currently DJ's “Funk Fridays” at The Sports Stop and teaches "Funk Fitness," a cardio dance class, every Tuesday and Thursday in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge.

More Stories
Most Popular
Sections

POA News

City Connection

Chamber Notes

Movie Reviews by Reel People

Teen Talk

Letters

Near and Far with The Friday Flyer

Announcements

Golf News

Club News

Cook's Corner

News Briefs

Out and About in Canyon Lake