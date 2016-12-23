Canyon Lake

December 30, 2016 Edition ›  Announcements

CLMS Cheer provides holiday cheer  during school assemblies

Canyon Lake Middle School (CLMS) Cheer Team provided some holiday cheer during school assemblies in December.

In December, CLMS held three grade level assemblies for Student of the Month and Character Counts. The theme was "Christmas Time." The Cheer Team performed a pom routine with stunts to classic Christmas songs such as "Feliz Navidiad," "Nutcracker Suite," “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and "Let it Snow."

Cheer Coach Tammy Howard says, "The December assembly is so much fun and very festive. It puts  us all in the Holiday spirit!"

The CLMS Cheer Team is made up of 29 students who perform at all CLMS assemblies  and events.

