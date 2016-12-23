The Canyon Lake Car Club (CLCC) celebrated its tenth annual Christmas Dinner on December 15 in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge.

Guests were greeted by CLCC member Donna Lovejoy who was selling opportunity drawing tickets, giving the attendees the chance to win some fun prizes. Donna also decorated the tables which were adorned with whimsical plush pumpkins sprinkled with candy canes and feathers surrounded by glowing tealight candles.

Anthony Ganci lent his photography talent by taking professional holiday photos of each guest.

The Holiday Bay Room was rockin' with music from the Bodie Band, sounding off classic rock with an attitude.

Marga Kidd, Vicki Warren and Cathy Smith are among the raffle winners. Howard Smith and Russ Smith won the raffle that most of the Car Club men wanted to win, which is the opportunity to have their vehicles featured on the 2017 Canyon Lake Car Show logo.

The Car Club was started by Joe Landin 11 years ago. It was formed for fraternal, civic improvement and charitable purposes. Although this club boasts some of the most coveted classic cars in southern California, it is known for its philanthropy and donations to several charities, which include the Canyon Lake Little League, Elsinore High School, Arthritis Foundation, Hope (Thanksgiving) dinners, financial assistance for Canyon Lake residents in need and the Progeria Research Foundation.

The Car Club holds monthly meetings on the first Thursday in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Anyone owning a pre-1973 vehicle is welcomed. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 6:30 p.m. At the meeting members learn about upcoming events, listen to guest speakers and share automotive experiences. Finger foods are served and a 50/50 drawing rounds out the evening. For more information, visit www.canyonlakecarclub.com or email clcarclub@gmail.com.