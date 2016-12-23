Editor, The Friday Flyer:

I would like to extend my thanks to the Canyon Lake Ski Club for Breakfast with Santa! It was my second year attending with my three-year-old granddaughter and she had a great time, although she is still afraid of Santa. There is a lot of work in preparing this event and all the kids seemed to really enjoy it. From the self decorated pancakes to the actual meeting with Santa himself, it was evident that the club members wanted to bring joy to all who attended.

While I was in line I overheard someone complaining about a past Veterans Day event and I was reminded that most of these events are volunteer based and how lucky we are to have such great clubs and organizations who care enough to put these events on!

Additionally, today I received an email with beautiful photos with Santa from the event, helping to keep the memory for a lifetime.

Thank you again!

Annette Holladay and Sawyer Bennett