Jeff Roberts, a Canyon Lake resident and Captain at Fire Station 94 in Canyon Hills, made sure that fallen firefighter John Ruppert and his family were not forgotten this Christmas.

John, also a Canyon Lake resident, passed away on June 9 from injuries he received while performing a routine maintenance check on a houseboat while the family was vacationing at Lake Powell. He was 35 years old. John is survived by his wife Kristen and their children, seven-year-old Jackson and four-year-old Keira.

Captain Roberts wanted to make the first Christmas without John special for the Ruppert family, so he enlisted the help of his fellow firefighters and set him plan in motion.

On the afternoon of Friday, December 23, Captain Roberts, along with 13 firefighters from stations 10, 94 and 97, boarded a fire truck and three fire engines and headed to the Ruppert home to surprise them with bicycles and bags filled with toys.

Captain Roberts told the children that their dad “got a hold of Santa Claus” and that Santa asked Captain Roberts to make the "special deliver." Captain Roberts says, "The kids were amazed. Jackson said that this was the best day he has had. It was priceless!"

Although both Captain Roberts and John Ruppert are Canyon Lake residents and firefighters, they had never had the good fortune of meeting each other. Captain Roberts says, " I didn't know him at all. We have a lot of the same friends but we never crossed paths." The first time Captain Roberts met Kristen and the Ruppert children was one week after John's funeral when, at Kristen's request, he took the kids for a ride on a fire engine.

Captain Roberts said he wanted to make Christmas special for Ruppert family for two reasons. The first reason is brotherhood. "I kept thinking of my kids; when a child at that age loses a father who is a hero to them, well, it just gets to me. I would always say to my wife that if I die in a fire or on a call that my boys, meaning the fire department, will always take care of her. It's a brotherhood that has been around from day one. I saw first hand after 911 when 343 fireman died and other fireman came from around the world to lend a hand and take care of each other even though they have never met. It's a very strong brotherhood across the country."

Captain Roberts says the second reason is to “pay forward” a blessing that was given to him. He says, "In November 2007 a fireman from Washington saved my life in Canyon Lake when I fell out of a golf cart. The Washington firefighters were down here because of all the fires that were going on. They carry a special drug that California firefighters don't carry. I was in a coma for a week but because of their actions, and the things God lined up, I am here today. I was supposed to die that night from a double skull fracture. The Doctor said I had a better chance of winning the lottery twice with all the things that led up to that. I'm a lucky guy, and here today to be able to pay it forward."

Kristen is very grateful for the visit. She says, "A very special thank you to Captain Jeff Roberts for organizing our surprise visit from Cal Fire Battalion 2. We are so grateful for your thoughtfulness. Jackson, Keira and I felt so much love. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You made our day! Their smiles were priceless and unforgettable. We miss John so much everyday, but times like this remind us he is still with us."

John's friends are also grateful for the "brotherhood." A few of John's friends, along with John's best friend and his crew, contacted Captain Roberts to thank him and the other firefighters. "They thanked us for stepping up and showing what brotherhood really means even though we didn't even know each other. I thought that was really nice of them." say Captain Roberts.

John, a Fire Apparatus Engineer, began his career in the Upland Fire Department. In 2005 he moved to the San Bernardino City Fire Department. One week before he went in front of the San Bernardino City hiring board, he heroically saved the life of an Upland Fire Department engineer who was critically injured in a collision on the freeway in Ontario. The Mayor of San Bernardino says John established a culture of selflessness and heroism during his service to the San Bernardino community.

Fellow firefighter and friend Jared Cutler says, "John was a perfectionist in all he did. He wasn't large in stature, but his personality and passion for everything he did was infectious. Whenever John was around he was smiling, laughing and having a good time."

John, an avid wakeboarder who took 2nd place in the 2011 Firefighter Olympics, was a member of the Canyon Lake Wakeboard Club and part of the team who teach children how to wakeboard and ski during the club's Learn to Ride Day events.

Jarad says, "John also cared about the community he served in about as much as he cared for wakeboarding. So much so that he wanted to share the one thing that gave him so much joy with nearly 50-60 inner city kids from San Bernardino, most of who had never been on a boat before. John set up a “Wake the World” event by himself and gained the attention of boat dealerships and boat companies. Even Chick-Fil-A stepped up and provided all the food for the event. It turned out to be a successful event and John had hopes to put together another one in the future."

Captain Roberts says he is proud of the display of brotherhood among his fellow firefighters. "Kristen and the kids lost their hero, and the boys of Battalion 2 made their tough Christmas a little bit better. I am proud of the guys at stations 10, 94, and 97, they made a difference to a fellow brother and his family. Merry Christmas and rest in peace John Ruppert."