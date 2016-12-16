Nancy has been a Canyon Lake resident since 2000. She served on the Canyon Lake City Council from 2008 to 2011, and as Mayor in 2010.

Nancy co-founded the Veterans Day Committee in 2009. In 2011, the committee was named "Organization of the Year." She also served as chair of the team responsible for installing the Veterans Memorial Monument in the Towne Center.

Four years ago, Nancy founded the Canyon Lake National Day of Prayer. The annual community-wide event is held in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge on the first Thursday in May.

Through the years Nancy has attended countless LESJWA and TMDL Task Force meetings with a goal of improving the water quality in Canyon Lake. She's a founding member of the Quail Valley Environmental Coalition, and was part of the team who obtained a grant for the alum treatments. She currently serves on the Canyon Lake Water Committee and as a director on the EVMWD Division 1 Board.

Nancy is very involved in the Canyon Lake Community Church where she recently took mission classes and attended mission workshops. She is a member of Priscilla Circle, a group of women who provide free meals three times a year to senior citizens who live alone. She also delivers groceries once a month to seniors citizens living in low income housing and participates annually in the Canyon Lake Frozen Turkey and Food Drive.

Nancy is a member of the Travel Club, Fine Arts Guild, Veterans Committee and Woman's Club, and a former member of the Quality Assurance Committee.