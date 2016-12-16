“The Plaids” delivered their long running musical comedy, "Plaid Tidings," last Saturday night in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. An energetic Canyon Lake audience celebrated this festive family-friendly Christmas Show with a steady stream of laughter and applause. Based on their reaction, it seems they weren't quite sure what to expect.

The yuletide slapstick was conducted in four-part harmony by a group of zany performers "sent back to earth from the 60s." Accompanied by piano and standup bass, the boys “Plaid-erized” some the greatest holiday hits of the ages. As they crooned their festive melodies, they performed an unusual set of choreography to keep the audience guessing and giggling.

For more than 20 years The Plaids have been one of the most popular groups in theater. The Plaid Tiding Christmas Show was developed and produced for family enjoyment, so children attended at a reduced rate of just $10. Meanwhile, for the older generation, there were numerous references to 60's music and its performers, such as Perry Como and Rosemary Clooney. In one scene, the Plaids somehow performed the entire history of the Ed Sullivan Show in less than three minutes.

Fine Arts Guild President Travis Montgomery said, "The Guild wants to thank this community for their continued support and for such wonderful comments about the show!" For more than 15 years the Canyon Lake Fine Arts Guild has been committed to bringing quality musical entertainment to the community. The Guild still offers tickets for only $25 per show (VIP Reserved seating $45). Program Director Ron Martel says, "Stay tuned for 2017!"

More information, videos and photos can be found on the Fine Arts Guild's Facebook page.