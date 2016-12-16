The Yacht Club's 60-foot “Green Dragon” led the December 10 Parade of Lights Boat Parade. The boat cruised the waterways spitting out fire and smoke as onlookers cheered it on. The float was piloted by the crew of Pete Delia, Jim Lafferty, Mike Hall and Santa.

The check-in starting boat was captained by Parade Chair Jim Lange and his crew of Jane Lafferty and Tammy Revard. Yacht Club Commodore Bob Templeton says, "It was their second year of doing this task and again they did an excellent Job."

The judging team was led by Suzi Delia and included Marlene Marich, Steve Prince, Jan May, Sally Wedehase, Kathy and Gary Veenhuizen and the spotters of Dave and Jennifer Dain. The judge’s station was at the Skippers Way home of Carl and Nancy Duplan.

The parade ended at Holiday Harbor where a team led by ILA Goldstein, with the help of Larry and Linda Garland, welcomed the parade participants and served coffee, hot chocolate and desserts. Jim and Larry presented the awards to the winners. Larry also furnished the music.

There were 17 official entries and several unofficial and last minute entries. The winners are as follows:

Sweepstakes: Gum Drop Good Gingerbread House by Robert Mora and Laime Goney ($125, plus plaque and perpetual trophy on display at POA)

Commodore winner: Great White Christmas by Greg Cassidy ($100 plus plaque)

1 place pontoon: Beauty and the Beast by Nina Scotti/Ya Ya Sisters ($100 plus plaque)

2 place pontoon: Old Fashion Family Christmas V by Jeremy Cassara ($50 plus plaque)

3 place pontoon: Floating Griswalds by Cindy Cameron ($25 plus plaque)

1 place ski: Starship by Jason Perkins ($100 plus plaque)

2 place ski: Santa's Back by Tom Janke ($50 plus plaque)

3 place ski: CL Doggy Boat-Giant Husky by Michael and Angelica Bazaldua ($25 plus plaque)

1 place special entry: Little Red Engine by Ted and Nancy Horton ($100 plus plaque)

1 place club/civic: Mone Cherie-Poinsettia by Canyon Lake Ski Club (Jay Fitzpatrick) ($100 plus plaque)

2 place club/civic: “Royal Court-Miss Canyon Lake and Her Royal Court by Chamber of Commerce (CoCo Morrison) ($50 plus plaque)

Commodore Bob would like to thank Stave Evarts, Ron Wilbur and Mike Lee for their help with the Green Dragon, Parade Chair Jim Lange and his committee of Bob Templeton, Jim Lafferty and Dave Dain and those who participated in the parade. Bob says, “This event would not happen without the residents of Canyon Lake and their great Christmas spirit.”

The Yacht Club would like to give a special thank you to the Woman’s Club, Travel Club, Tennis Club, Car Club and the POA for their generosity and support, the Lodge for furnishing the cookies, hot chocolate, coffee and supplies, Marine Patrol for keeping the waterways safe, the POA Activities Department of Carrie Pratt and Samantha Bell for all their support and to Donna Ritchie and the Friday Flyer for their support.