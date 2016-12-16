Canyon Lake

Weather Conditions

45° F

Cloudy

December 23, 2016 Edition ›  News Briefs

Santa Rosa students build life-size robot from ground up

"Digit 1" is controlled by four students.

Credit: Robin Shannon

"Digit 1" was built from the ground up by Santa Rosa Academy high school students.

Credit: Robin Shannon

"Digit 1" gives the elementary students high fives.

Credit: Robin Shannon

"Digit 1" made its debut at Santa Rosa Academy on December 14.

Credit: Robin Shannon

Article
Print

The Santa Rosa Academy high school Robotics Class has been working all semester on a life-size robot. The students sketched, designed and built the robot from the ground up. The robot, Digit 1, has hands that can grab objects and is capable of moving its head side to side and arms up and down.

Instructor Miguel Sanchez says, "It never ceases to amaze me what students can do with some background knowledge and a lot of creativity. My favorite thing about this project was the trial and error that the student went through everyday. It was an incredible loop of ups and downs, but in the end I think they learned a lot about succeeding and adapting when their original ideas don't pan out."

On Wednesday, December 14, Digit 1 toured the elementary wing and the office building to pass out candy canes, give out high fives and deliver handmade cards for the students to the office staff.

The robot was controlled four students. Two students controlled the arms, one controlled the movement and one controlled the head. The high school students enjoyed sharing their creation with the younger students and hope that Digit 1 inspires them to become future engineers.

More Stories
Most Popular
Sections

POA News

City Connection

Chamber Notes

Spotlight on Volunteers

Catch of the Day

Movie Reviews by Reel People

Pat's Funny Bone

Letters

Near and Far with The Friday Flyer

In Memoriam

Golf News

Club News

Arts and Entertainment

Adopt-a-Pet

News Briefs