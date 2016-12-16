For the past eight years Santa has been making a stop at the home of Linda and Hans Weg. On December 17 and 18, Santa once again waved to passersby and greeted families from is “hot rod throne” in front of the Weg's home.

Families who stopped by were greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus and treated to holiday music, falling "snow," photos with Santa and candy canes.

Hans says, "We had a great time doing it and had a lot of positive comments and thanks from people. One women said we made here day since her husband was seriously ill and in the hospital. All of the kids are so awesome. They especially loved the snow coming down from the snow machine. Thank you and have a merry Christmas."

Megan Pirkle, who visited Santa with her children Wyatt and Jessie. says, "I would like to thank the Wegs and let them know how much my kids and I appreciate all their hard work."

The Wegs say about 100 to 150 children and adults stop by their home each year to take photos with Santa.