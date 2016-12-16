George J. Lysak passed away on Friday, November 25, at the age of 73 at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Murrieta, California. Born in Poland in 1943, and once a child refugee from behind the Iron Curtain, he loved the hotel industry, Notre Dame football, golf and dressing well.

Over his career of 43 years in Convention Sales Operations, George followed a growth path from sales representative to vice-president of sales and marketing at many major convention hotels. Some of these hotels included the Fairmont San Francisco, Ritz-Carlton Lake Las Vegas Resort, MGM Grand in Reno and the Balboa Bay Club and Resort in Newport Beach.

George's involvement with the hotel industry began with his father, Armand Lysak, who operated two hotels before they were confiscated during the second World War. The Lysak family later escaped in 1949 and settled in South Bend, Indiana. There, Armand Lysak managed the Morris Inn at Notre Dame University from 1952 to 1967, which is where George got his start in the hospitality industry and developed his enduring love for Notre Dame football.

George received his bachelor's degree in hotel management from Michigan State University. George retired from the hospitality industry seven years ago. He resided in Canyon lake for the past five years.

During retirement George enjoyed playing golf on a regular basis, watching Notre Dame football and spending time with family and friends.

George is survived by Colleen Williams, his partner of 10 years, and her children Cassandra and Amanda and granddaughter Brielle. He is also survived by his brother Andrew Lysak and nephew Marek Lysak.

On December 14 the Canyon Lake Men's Golf Club hosted a Celebration of Life Ceremony for George. George's final resting place will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery at the University of Notre Dame. The family requests those wishing to honor George to do so by donating to a charity of their choice in George's name.