Using a Coolbaits lure, Janet Stephens caught this 2 lbs. large-mouth bass at Sunset Beach during the middle of the day. The fish is one of two she caught that day. She caught a 5.12 lbs large-mouth bass the week before.

Janet released the fish back into the lake. "I always catch and release my bass and take pride in trying to never damage the fish or leave a hook in their mouths," says Janet.

Janet set up the Facebook group called “Canyon Lake Bass Babes” for lady anglers who wish to share photos of their catches.