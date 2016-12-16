Canyon Lake

December 23, 2016 Edition ›  Club News

Bassmasters Club holds final tournament of the year

Travis Smith and Brian Hohn took first place with a total of 13.70 lbs. of fish. Credit: Sal Gervasi
The Canyon Lake Bassmasters Club held its final tournament of the year on Saturday, December 10. A spokesperson for the club says, "The bite was extremely tough with only one team weighing in a limit.

The first place team is Travis Smith and Brian Hohn with a total of 13.70 pounds. Brian also had the big fish of the day at 3.48 pounds.

In second place is the team of Mark White and Rich Tucker with 5.28 pounds.

Shannon Perkins was third with 4.06 pounds.

The Bassmasters Club meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. Residents who like to fish and want to improve their skills in a low stress, friendly competitive environment are welcome to join. For more information, call Bassmasters Club President Terry 951-536-9341.

