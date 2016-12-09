The Family Matters Club hosted its 3rd annual Winter Carnival at Holiday Harbor on Saturday, December 3. The free community-wide event featured “snow” falling, train rides, face painting, bounce houses, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday tunes and a free drawing for a chance to win one of six live Christmas trees.

The Christmas trees for the drawing were donated by Paul and Juanita of Coldwell Banker, Kathy West of Coldwell Banker, Mike and Robyn Zingg of Coldwell Banker and The Oregon Tree Lot in Menifee. The six winners were Rose Lee, Tammy Revard, Donna Daugherty, Clayton Guy, Reagan Chris and Seth Estrada.

The club is still accepting letters written to Santa. Those who wish to write Santa a letter and receive a response from his helper elves may write to 29873 Mayflower Dr., Canyon Lake, CA 92587. Only those who include a return address in the letter will receive a response. The deadline is Saturday, December 17.

Family Matters Club Event Coordinator Adena Evans says, "We had a wonderful turnout with overwhelming success. We would like to acknowledge our hard working volunteers and the community for their participation, they are the ones who made it so fun."