Weather statistics are provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake. Data is from December 7 to December 13.
High temperature this week: 65
High temperature last week: 74
High temperature this time last year: 77
Low temperature this week: 38
Low temperature last week: 33
Low temperature this time last year: 31
Rain this week: 0.00"
Rain last week: 0.00"
Rain this week last year: 0.26"
Rainfall since July 1, 2016: 1.06"
Rainfall last week: 1.06"
Rainfall by this time last year: 2.59"
Peak wind speed this week: 10 WNW
Peak wind speed last week: 29 N
Peak wind speed at this time last year: 26 WSW
Lake level this week: 1376.98'
Lake level last week: 1377.04'
Lake level this time last year: 1377.12'
Dam spillway level: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level last week: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level this week: 1381.76'
Lake temperature this week: 58
Lake temperature last week: 60
Lake temperature this time last year: 58