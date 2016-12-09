Canyon Lake

December 16, 2016 Edition
Club News

Travel Club installs new officers

The Travel Club installed it's new officers at the club's annual Christmas dinner-dance on December 2. Marlene Cathro will serve as president, Nyla Finch as 1st vice-president multi day, Kathy Bacon as 2nd vice-president single day, Bob Templeton as treasurer, Mary Clayton as secretary, Jan May as membership chair, Jane Lafferty as reservations, Bonnie Carnagey as social, Alexis Prince as social assistant and Suzi Delia as publicity.

The new officers take over their duties on January 1. New club President Marlene Cathro says, "This is a fun an easy group as each Board members adds their ideas in helping to plan events."

For more information about the Travel Club, visit the club's website at www.canyonlaketravelclub.com

