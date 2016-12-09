Seventy four Canyon Lake seniors enjoyed a visit to the Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn in Riverside on Thursday, December 8. Ron Kelly and Kathy Barbay, orgainzers of the event, say the event was a big success. Ron says, "It was so successful that ended up adding a second bus."

The Festival of Lights trip was sponsored by the Canyon Lake Senior Center Work Group. Ron says there was a lot ooh-ing and aah-ing at the spectacular display of lights and the mannequins, many with moving parts, entertaining visitors from the balconies on the Inn.

"The decorations inside the Inn were also magnificent, especially the gingerbread villages. The carnival-like atmosphere on Main Street and the festively lighted Cinderella type horse drawn carriages added to the ambience," says Ron.

The group sang Christmas carols while waiting for the return buses.