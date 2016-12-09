Canyon Lake

Weather Conditions

50° F

Cloudy

December 16, 2016 Edition ›  News Briefs

Polar Bear Day will brrr-ing it on at Sunset Beach

On Polar Bear Day participants brave the chilly water wearing swim suits and ski vest only. Credit: Friday Flyer File Photo
It’s time to grab your wakeboard, waterski, showski, wakeskate, swivel ski, jumpers, hydrofoil, trick skis or your bare feet and head on over to Sunset Beach on Saturday, January 7, at 9 a.m. for the annual Polar Bear Day. Boats and crews will be provided.

Participants will brave the chilly water temperatures wearing swim suits and ski vests only during their ride; then warm up afterward on the beach with a barbecue, hot drinks and a warm fire.

Residents are encouraged to cheer on the “polar bears” from Sunset Beach and lakefront homes and decks.

This event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and includes a ride, t-shirt and BBQ lunch.

