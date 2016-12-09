The Parade of Lights Boat Parade was held Saturday, December 10. The parade began in at the East Port boat launch and ended at Holiday Harbor where the winners were announce and treats and hot drinks were served courtesy of the Yacht Club and POA.

With 17 official entries and several more unofficial and last minute entries, organizers from the Yacht Club considered the parade a success.

The Yacht Club announced the winners of the 2016 The winners are as follows:

Sweepstakes winner: Gum Drop Good Gingerbread House by Robert Mora and Laime Goney ($125, plus plaque and perpetual trophy on display at POA)

Commodore winner: Great White Christmas by Greg Cassidy ($100 plus plaque)

1st. place pontoon: Beauty and the Beast by Nina Scotti/Ya Ya Sisters ($100 plus plaque)

2nd. place pontoon: Old Fashion Family Christmas V by Jeremy Cassara ($50 plus plaque)

3rd. place pontoon: Floating Griswalds by Cindy Cameron ($25 plus plaque)

1st. place ski: Starship by Jason Perkins ($100 plus plaque)

2nd. place ski: Santa's Back by Tom Janke ($50 plus plaque)

3rd. place ski: CL Doggy Boat-Giant Husky by Michael and Angelica Bazaldua ($25 plus plaque)

1st. place special entry: Little Red Engine by Ted and Nancy Horton ($100 plus plaque)

1st. place club/civic: Mone Cherie-Poinsettia by Canyon Lake Ski Club (Jay Fitzpatrick) ($100 plus plaque)

2nd. place club/civic: “Royal Court-Miss Canyon Lake and Her Royal Court by Chamber of Commerce (CoCo Morrison) ($50 plus plaque)