Country Club Ugly Sweater Party

The Country Club will host an Ugly Sweater Party and Donation Drive tonight, Friday, December 16, at 5 p.m. This event will feature a holiday buffet, live entertainment, prize for ugliest sweater and an opportunity to give back and contribute to the Donation Drive. The buffet price is $15.95 per person; $7.95 for children 11 and younger.

Forever Plaid Christmas Show

The Forever Plaid Christmas Show, hosted by the Fine Arts Guild, is this tonight, Friday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. VIP tickets with reserved seating are $45. General Admission (and Benefactor) tickets are $25. Tickets for children (16 years old and younger) are just $10. Tickets can be purchased online at plaid.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006. General Admission tickets ($25 tickets only) can be purchased at the POA office.

Brunch with Santa

Santa will be stopping at the Lodge for brunch on December 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents are invited to bring their children to visit with Santa and enjoy brunch at the Lighthouse. Brunch prices are listed on the Lighthouse website.

Senior Center New Year's Eve Bash

The Senior Center New Year's Eve Bash is for seniors 55 years old and older. Tickets are $28 and are available at the POA office. This event features a DJ, semi-formal sit down dinner and a champagne toast. It runs from 6 to 11 p.m.

The Lodge New Year's Eve Bash

The December 31 “Hollywood” New Year's Eve Bash at the Lodge will include live entertainment, food and beverages and other fun surprises.