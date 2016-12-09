Saturday is that last day to take advantage of the Canyon Lake Library's week long “Buck-a-Bag” book sale. This is an “off-the-shelf” sale, which means customers choose their books to fill the bags from the usual sale locations in the library then purchase the entire bag of books for only $1. Shoppers are invited to bring their own bag or use one provided by the library.

There is no limit to the number of bags an individual may purchase. Select a few favorites and throw in a few items for that holiday gift list. The shelves will be restocked daily with new items as supplies last.

A spokesperson for the library says, "Gently used books make excellent gift card holders for those special people on your list. When traveling what better book than one you can leave behind or provide to a friend."

Donations are accepted and especially welcomed in the days prior to and during the sale. Items accepted include books of all kinds, audio books, music, CDs, and DVDs. The Library does not accept older text books, encyclopedias and Reader's Digest condensed books.

All proceeds from the book sale go to the Friends of Canyon Lake Library who support programs and provide materials for the Canyon Lake Library.