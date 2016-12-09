Statistics for the month of November are provided by Securitas Account Manager Jay Cregeen

Community Patrol logged 17,300 mils and answered 265 calls for service with an average response time of eight minutes.

Officers issued 81 citations and three warnings. There were eight speed enforcement citations, two stop sign violations, citations, four failure to stop for a school bus citations, 25 parking citations and two motorcycle citations.

Officers issued 11 failure to comply citations, five verbal abuse citations, two disturbance citations for loud noise/parties and 4 identification for access control citations. Thirteen animal related citations were issued. There were five miscellaneous citations issued.

There were 8 calls for suspicious persons/vehicles, 10 passes confiscated and 24 POA cards confiscated for being expired or not in Dwelling live.

There were a total of 24 incident reports. Of them, six were for lake contamination, one for dumping in the lake, two for East Gate damage, one for North Gate Damage, one for Main Gate damage, four for vandalism and two for graffiti. There was one minor spill, one car accident and one broken water pipe.

Process servers were escorted to 25 locations with an on-scene time at the house of two minutes.

Concerns for security are: vandalism/graffiti, speed enforcement and stop sign enforcement.

Marine Patrol stats are as follows: 4 boat inspections, 49 fishing license/permit checks, seven boat tows, one batter assist, 6.3 escorted hours and 1 violation citation issued for boater not following counter-clockwise pattern.