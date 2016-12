The Canyon Lake Golf Course has four active clubs, plus a Junior Golf Program. Tee Time reservations begin at 6 a.m. daily and may be made seven days in advance. Residents may purchase single rounds of golf in the Pro Shop at the Country Club. Annual memberships are available to both residents and non-residents.

Adult Golf Lessons

The golf professional staff offers golf lessons seven days a week. Adult lessons are $35 for a 30 minute session; $50 for one hour session. Three one hour sessions can be purchase for $135; five one hours session for $200. Reservations are required. For more information on group pricing, call the Golf Pro Shop at 951-244-6841, ext. 820.

9ers Golf Club

The 9ers Golf Club is a member of the Women's Southern California Golf Association. Ladies who are interested in playing golf and making new friends are invited to play with the 9ers Golf Club; all levels of golfers are welcome. The club meets on Thursdays in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. In the fall and winter the club meets at 9:30 a.m. and tee off at 10 a.m. In the spring and summer the club meets at 8 a.m. and tee off at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Kielty at 951-746-2250.

Women's Golf Club

The Canyon Lake Women's Golf Club (CLWGC) was established in 1971 and is a member of the Women's Southern California Golf Association (WSCGA). The club meets on Tuesdays in the Magnolia Room at the County Club. Women wishing to play must check in before 7:30 a.m.; start time is 8 a.m. In the spring and summer the club meets at 7 a.m. Major tournaments include the Presidents Cup, Club Championship and Senior Tournament. For more information, call Darlene Cortez at 951-244-4751.

Men's Golf Club

The Canyon Lake Men's Golf Club (CLMGC) has more than 200 members. The club meets on Wednesdays in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. Sign up for play is between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. The club sponsors eight weekend tournaments throughout the year. Dues include membership in the Southern California Golf Association (SCGA). Canyon Lake residents or property owners age 18 or older are eligible. For more information, call Barry Talbot at 951-458-0017.

Family Golf Club

The Family Golf Club promotes the sport of golf bringing together men, women and juniors in an atmosphere of education, camaraderie, fairness and competition in a friendly family oriented environment. The club hosts beginner and youth clinics, tournaments and social events throughout the year.

The club's official golf day is Wednesday at approximately 11:30 a.m. Some members schedule golf days on Mondays, Fridays or Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.

The tournament director works closely with Golf Pro Pat Kemball and his staff to assure tournaments are balanced. Organizers say all members enjoy a fun and friendly atmosphere.

The Family Golf Club is a member of the Southern California Golf Association (SCGA). It holds open meetings the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. For membership information or application, call Kevin O'Leary at 951-818-3361. For general information, call Tom Ward at 714-309-6923.

After Lunch Bunch

Last week 30 golfers took a stand against the cold weather and participated in the weekly “After Lunch Bunch” game. The format was Two Man Tin Whistle with two flights. The results are as follows:

“A” Flight

1 – Sam Kim and Dave Smedstad (59)

2 – Bill Hallahan and Jim Paulis (46)

“B” Flight

1 – Bob Tice and Joe Henderson (46)

2–Fran Pothier and Oscar Rowland (45)

The course record is 49 and is held jointly by the teams of Jim Paulis and Bill Hallahan and Joe Washle and Nick Valencia.

Six players shared the “Skins” prizes: Dave Nickel on 1, Ed Doidge on 3, Joe Henderson on 10, Dave Smedstad on 11 and 15, Hugh Wagoner on 16 and Bob Clow on 17.

The format for next Friday’s game will be Two Best Balls of the Foursome and counting three balls on the Par 5s. The ALB Committee will be picking the teams.

The “After Lunch Bunch” is an organized game of golf played every Friday; entries are open to all male golfers with an established handicap. Players may enter any Friday between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club or by phone at 951-249-4565 or 237-6102. Entry fee is $5 with an optional 25 maximum “Skins” game.

Junior Golf Program

The Junior Golf Program is a level based program for children ages 5 to 17. There is testing every month to provide the students with the ability to move on to a higher level. Once the student passes all three levels they are eligible to play with the advanced group. The initial cost is $100 followed by monthly payments of $60. For more information, contact Bryan Carlson at carlsonb@pga.com or sign up in the Golf Pro Shop.