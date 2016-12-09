The chilly weather didn't stop residents from participating in the Golf Cart Parade and Toy Drive on Sunday, December 11. This year, 92 golf carts participated, which is nearly double the amount of carts that participated last year.

The parade began at Blue Bird Dr and ended at the Lodge where organizer and Street Carts of Canyon Lake Club President Mike Shroyer thanked the crowd and handed out “Nutcracker” trophies to the winners.

Those who participated were asked to donate a toy to the Toy Drive; they also collect toys from spectators along the way. Mike says, "What a great turnout. We had enough toys donated to completely fill our truck inside and out. The toys will be donated to the Calvary Canyon Hills Food Pantry, an organization Mike and his wife are involved in, and to HOPE, an organization that serves residents of Canyon Lake.

"A great big thank you going out to all who participated in the parade, and the generous community of Canyon Lake who brought the toys out," says Mike.

A video and photos of the parade can be found on the Street Carts of Canyon Lake Facebook page.

The winners are as follows:

Best Theme

Robert Mora and Lainie Cooney (Santa's Sleigh)

Craig and Tricia Brown (Boat)

Best Light Display

Rick and Gail Houser

Steve and Cindy Cameron Family

Most Outrageous

Michael and Angie Bazaldua