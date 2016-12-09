Closing out this year with the Plaid Tiding Christmas Show this evening at 7:30 p.m, the Fine Arts Guild is celebrating a year of sold out concerts at the Lodge. The Guild has recently announced its 2017 concert season. “As the community has been so incredibly responsive to the pop, rock and country tribute band format, the new season will return with an even more sensational lineup,” says Program Director Ron Martel

"Top tribute acts look and sound even more like the bands’ original lineup than the actual bands do at their current age. Top tribute acts offer the experience of seeing your favorite band perform live once again, with music that had become an integral part of your life, played like you remember hearing it at that time."

Elton John (Kenny Metcalf) will perform at the Lodge on March 18. Those who remember when “rock was young” will enjoy Kenny and his flamboyant rhinestones and sequins. With the voice and appearance of the young “Rocketman,” this artist will deliver some “Crocodile Rock,” “Honky Cat” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” Step back in time to experience the sights and sounds of Elton John. It’s a little bit funny, but you are sure to discover “Your Song.”

Creedence Clearwater (Brad Ford and Fortunate Son) will perform at the Lodge on May 20. Combining timeless favorites from the Bayou Country, “Brad Ford and Fortunate Son” personify the spirit and grit of rock, country, blues and folk music. Whether “Chooglin’” with “Suzy Q” on the “Proud Mary,” winding down the “Green River” or “Looking Out My Back Door,” you can watch a “Bad Moon Rising” in “Lodi.” These tunes rock with a unique sound created by the legendary John Fogarty.

Fleetwood Mac (Little Lies Band) will perform at Holiday Harbor on August 5. On the last Saturday before kids return to school, the Guild would like to give back to the community with this free concert at Holiday Harbor. “Little Lies Band” will perform favorite hits, including “Rhiannon,” “Over My Head,” “Landslide” and “Don’t Stop.” More details to follow, but all other Guild events will be at the Lodge.

Santana (Smooth Sounds) will perform at the Lodge on October 14. Gary Albano and “Smooth Sounds” aim to recreate the look and sound as originally performed at a Santana concert event. From the tone of the guitar, keyboard and percussions, guests will feel that iconic sound in “Evil Ways,” “Oye Como Va,” “Black Magic Woman” and many more.

The Beach Boys (Catch a Wave) will perform at the Lodge on December 2. From the familiar striped shirts, sweeping hair, white Fender guitars and four part harmony, “Catch a Wave” returns, by popular demand, to Canyon Lake. Selected by “The Beach Boys” as their favorite tribute band, they will be performing favorites “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun Fun Fun,” “I Get Around” and “California Girls,” but will add songs from their Christmas album, such as “White Christmas,” “Little Saint Nick,” “The Man will All the Toys” and “Blue Christmas.”

For over 15 years, the Fine Arts Guild has offered quality music at a fair price. Guild concerts at the Lodge (not to be confused with POA concerts at the Lodge) will be priced at $25 for General Admission and $45 for VIP Reserved. Season Tickets are available exclusively now until the end of year for $250. This includes the same seat in front of the VIP reserved section all year for the four events, special seating at the free summer concert at Holiday Harbor and a pre-concert reception at each of the Lodge events.

Membership Director Sue Bonner says, "This is such a great offer that over 50 season tickets have been sold so far.” If you’d like to get your seats for the 2017 season, contact Sue before the end of the year at sgb13755@verizon.net.

Individual tickets go on sale January 1. Tickets can be purchased at the POA office or brownpapertickets.com. More information, pictures and videos are now available on the Canyon Lake Fine Arts Guild's Facebook page.

Fine Arts Guild President Travis Montgomery says, “We are grateful to this community for their continued support. Our new website is expected to be up and running by year-end. Stay tuned for even more improvements in 2017!”