The Home Owners Club is hosting its annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest this Sunday, December 18. The club invites residents to turn on their street front decorations on Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. as Home Owners Club President LaRue McNamara and her trusty elves cruise the streets of the community to judge the homes that were submitted for the contest.

Residents may enter in the following categories: Humorous, Most Colorful, Religious, Musical Traditions, Best Mobil or Best Street.

Those who have taken the time and effort to decorate their homes for the holidays will be recognized for their efforts with a doorbell plaque. The club will award a special plaque to one Overall Sweepstake winner.

LaRue says only those who have submitted their information will have their homes judged. There will be no judging for waterfront decorations.

Residents who would like the club to take special notice of their street front decorations should mail the entry in time for it to reach the Home Owners Club no later than Saturday, December 17. Entry forms may also be emailed to LaRue at yankee441@verizon.net. For more information, contact LaRue at 951-244-6470.