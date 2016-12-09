Residents are invited to put on their ugliest Christmas sweater, grab a bag of food and head on over to the Country Club on tonight, December 16, for the Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Donation Drive.

The POA is partnering with the Rescue Mission for a Donation Drive at the Country Club. This event will kick-off at 5 p.m. with a fun evening that will feature an Ugly Sweater Contest, special holiday buffet, live classic rock music by Replay and an opportunity to give back and contribute to the Donation Drive. There will be prizes for a variety of “ugliest sweater” categories.

The buffet will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. The price is $15.95 per person; $7.95 for children 11 years old and younger. Turkey, ham, tri-tip, mini pizza's and cheese patters are a few of the items featured on the buffet menu.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public. While food donations are not required to attend, they are encouraged.

All donations will go to the Rescue Mission, an organization that provides outreach, shelter, housing and support services to hundreds of families in need throughout Southern California. Donations will be accepted at the Country Club from Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18.

Suggested donation items include food, clothing and personal care products such as toothpaste, shampoo and body wash. Supplies are needed for both adults and children. Optional items include pillows, infant sheets and bedding, diapers and wipes, first aid products and children's size towels.

The Rescue Mission's food wish list includes cereal, breakfast bars, instant rice, instant mashed potatoes, canned and instant soups, pudding cups and canned pasta meals.

Reservations for this festive event are not required but are recommended. To make reservations, call 951-246-1773.