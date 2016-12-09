Dakotay is a brown 2-year-old Terrier unaltered female. Her caretakers say she is loving girl who enjoys playing fetch outside. Her Intake number is 324356 and her reference picture number is 1893.

Augustine is a gray domestic long hair 7 month old unaltered female. Her caretakers say she is a sweet girl who is litter-box trained and gets along with other cats. Augustine’s intake number is 323872, and her reference picture number is 7864.

All dog and cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies) and a free veterinarian check-up. All cats/kittens, pitbulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional).

To adopt either of these pets, contact Animal Friends of the Valleys at 951-674-0618. The shelter is located at 33751 Mission Trail in Wildomar. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter offers animals for adoption as well as providing animal control and spay/neuter services.

· AFV has a spay and neuter clinic and also offers vaccinations and microchip implants at the old shelter location, 29001 Bastron Ave. in Lake Elsinore. It is open Mondays and Thursdays only. For an appointment, call 951-674-7729 (SPAY) or 951-374-3491.

· Residents can help save animals that would otherwise be put down by providing temporary housing through AFV's foster program.

Visit animalfriendsofthevalleys.com to view available animals, for more information or to make a gift that can be designated for litter or canned wet food with a personal note in the section provided, or call 951-471-8344. AFV wishes to thank everyone for their help with supporting homeless animals.